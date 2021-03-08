Funds from the city’s Small Business Relief Program could be used for free vaccines if the Norman City Council approves a resolution during its Tuesday night meeting.
In addition, the council will also consider using federal funds to help low income residents with damage related to the October 2020 ice storm and move forward with an electric transit bus.
According to a staff report, $55,000 remains unspent from the $6.5 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Recovery (CARES) Act funds the city received last fall. Some money remains in the Small Business Relief Program account after businesses “failed to meet the guidelines of the program,” the report reads.
Funds could come from both unspent money in the business relief program account and miscellaneous grant reimbursements account.
“Council has discussed distributing the remaining CARES Act reimbursement funds to provide free Coronavirus-19 vaccination services to targeted Norman residents,” the staff report states. “City Parks Department and City Manager staff will coordinate with Norman Regional Health System and Immuno Mycologics, Incorporated (“IMMY”) to administer the program at local parks and recreational facilities and at other sites, as funding allows. Funds will be re-allocated from CARES Act Business Aid or appropriated from General Fund, Miscellaneous Grant Reimbursements to CARES Act Other Business Services.”
Nearly $3 million was set aside for small businesses and nonprofit organizations who suffered financial loss due to the pandemic, The Transcript has previously reported. The city sifted through more than 600 applicants through a blind scoring system and awarded $10,000 grants to 291 entities.
Norman residents could soon see the city’s first electric bus rolling along city streets if the council approves an agreement with the grantor during its Tuesday night meeting.
The city qualified for a matching $450,000 grant to purchase an electric transit bus, a staff report reads.
The grant is provided by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality from which Norman qualified for the maximum amount.
The cost of the bus is estimated to be $900,000.
The council authorized the grant application last September for DEQ’s On-Road Program of the Volkswagen Settlement Trust for the 35-foot battery electric bus, the staff report states.
Funds to install two charging stations will also be paid through another grant. City Manager Darrel Pyle applied for a grant through the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments. The city will receive $89,600 for the project.
Matching funds from the city’s share of $450,000 will come from the public works and transit division account.
The city could purchase the bus by summer 2021 and receive delivery by September.
The council will be asked to approve a “reprogramming” of funds aimed to help low income residents with storm debris, a staff report shows.
Federal funds in the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) are provided by U.S. Housing and Urban Development to subsidize housing for low income residents.
Funds can be reprogrammed for other needs, the staff report states.
“It is not uncommon for the scope of these activities to be expanded or reduced, or a determination made that the activity is no longer needed to be undertaken with this funding source,” the staff report reads. “These reprogrammed funds will be utilized for a program targeting owner occupied properties within the CDBG Target Area who, as a result of October 2020 Ice Storm (FEMA-4575-DR), incurred substantial tree damage on their private property. The project will be administered by the CDBG Program under the direction of the Parks and Recreation Department.”
The project budget is $82,340.
