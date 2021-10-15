Norman residents could see regulations imposed on mass print circulars if the council adopts an ordinance to restrict the method and locations of “fly and fling” solicitations.
The City Council-led Oversight Committee has struggled since 2010 to address complaints from residents who are weary of unwanted publications that litter yards and rot in the rain over storm drains, staff reports indicate.
A barrier to this effort is the First Amendment, which courts have cited to rule in favor of print purveyors in lawsuits against cities that attempt to ban them, Assistant City Attorney Anthony Purinton told the committee Thursday.
A legal provision to regulate the material would hinge on demonstrable harm to the city and its residents, like the environmental impact of clogged storm drains. Purinton’s presentation included photos of The Oklahoman-owned “Buyer’s Edge,” a free weekly publication that includes coupons and ad sheets from pharmacies and department stores, which end up on storm drains.
Purinton said staff will begin collecting data on unsolicited mailers starting with a citywide 2022 stormwater drain clean out, where they expect to find the material. Staff did not know how many copies circulate in Norman, but Purinton noted they are commonly found throughout the city.
“There’s a lot of these that are getting delivered and a lot of them aren’t being picked up,” he said. “Last time we met about this, we talked about street cleaners ... street cleaners are keeping streets clean on a regular basis, but they’re not cleaning residential streets where you have on-street parking and things like that.”
Ward 4 Lee Hall collected 100 copies on a recent 10-block trek in the Chautauqua Historic District, she said.
A second method to justify the ordinance would be specifying where unsolicited mail can be placed on property instead of prohibiting the “free speech” material, Purinton said.
The City of Lexington, Kentucky adopted an ordinance that requires mailers to be placed on a porch near the door, through a mail slot, attached to the front door, between the screen or glass door and interior door, in a designated box, or hand delivered to the resident. In a nutshell, the ordinance forbids tossing the mail on the grass, driveway or along the curb, where it gets washed out.
Purinton said to justify the need for the ordinance, it would be important to document public complaints about unsolicited mail delivered on the lawn or in places that create “visual blight.”
Few residents have bothered to call the Action Center, Purinton found, but he speculated that residents have called their councilors to complain.
Hall said she receives complaints almost weekly from “people who are trying to advocate to take some step, to people who are just saying this is a nuisance to them. I have a lot of pictures that people have sent to me.”