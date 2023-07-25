Negotiations between the city and Santa Fe Life Centers for a contract to operate the Young Family Athletics Center have failed, according to a staff report.
The center is an indoor multi-sports complex with 25-meter swim lanes, basketball and volleyball courts. It is set to open later this year.
The City Council will meet to discuss the center’s second option to have its Parks and Recreation Department run the facility at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 201 W. Gray St.
Parks Director Jason Olsen told The Transcript on Monday that the contract could not move forward due to several factors.
“This building is very complicated between the expectations from our residents and community partners/stakeholders group and the extremely high expectations that our residents remain a top priority when the YFAC opens,” Olsen said.
The decision to cease negotiations was mutual, Olsen added. Instead, he will recommend the operator remain involved for certain functions with the city at the helm of the center.
“It became clear the closer we got to opening the building the Parks Department would be better suited to be the facilitator and operator of the building and work with our community partners, such as, the Optimist Club, Sooner Swim Club, Norman Public Schools, and Norman Regional, along with Santa Fe in a different role as a tournament partner when the YFAC opens to the public this winter,” Olsen said.
A Santa Fe spokesperson declined to comment.
During previous council discussions with city staff, councilors wanted to ensure that the facility was available to Norman residents as much as it would be for regional sports tournaments.
According to staff in March, the operator would pay up to $500,000 of its own operation costs with the city to kick in for maintenance or repairs above $5,000.
Membership fees were not set at the time and it was not disclosed how much revenue the operator expected to collect nor the total estimated cost for Santa Fe to operate the facility.
What’s the cost?
The proposed budget for Parks to take over operation is estimated to reach $1,567,967 million with revenue estimated to climb just above it at $1,593,525, according to the staff report attached to the meeting agenda.
Nearly half the projected revenue, $650,000, is expected to come from rental fees for the center from swim and other sports clubs. Membership fees are budgeted to capture $387,000 with an additional $152,000 from competitive leagues and classes. Sponsorships are expected to raise $250,000.
The largest expense, $938,347, is budgeted for salaries, while utilities, advertising and contract services are budgeted at $461,120.
Membership packages will be offered for Norman residents and those outside the city.
For residents, an individual annual pass is $300 – $960 for families, but $360 and $1,200 for non residents respectively. Monthly passes for residents is $30 per person and $100 for families, while non residents will pay $35 and $120. Day passes are $5 per day for residents, $7 for non residents.
A second item on the agenda shows the council discuss will a contract with RDG Planning and Design Inc. to conduct a review of the city’s 2025 Land Use and Transportation Masterplan.
The council will review the scope of services, schedule, and fees not to exceed a contract amount of $2.3 million.
According to the fee schedule, the review will include land use issues, a housing study, transportation infrastructure plans, stormwater and wastewater.
