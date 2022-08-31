Norman’s city staff will scramble to find a temporary location for an emergency overnight shelter ahead of its plans to partner with a nonprofit organization.
The City Council met in a special session Tuesday to discuss two proposals staff received to operate a shelter. It is not expected to open before cold weather sets in on Oklahoma.
Elizabeth Foreman, councilor for Ward 6, suggested the city consider a city owned office strip between 110-118 W. Gray St.
“Winter is coming and we need to do something,” she suggested.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said he would direct staff to see if any of those buildings could be used as staff is clearing out unwanted supplies and furniture.
Two nonprofit human service organizations applied for the city’s request for proposal (RFP) to offer low barrier shelters: The Salvation Army and Food & Shelter, Inc.
Several councilors balked at the cost of both proposals.
Salvation Army offered 20 beds, case management and security for a revamped low barrier shelter for women and children at $440,857.
Food & Shelter estimated it would cost $650,092 but offered up to 50 beds for men only, two full-time case managers, security and transport to the nonprofit’s campus for breakfast. While it had considered an empty CVS building on Main Street, staff said it was not an option and the organization is looking to other locations. Staff said it would also consider sheltering women.
Kelly Lynn, councilor for Ward 3, said he understood the need for the shelter and some councilors’ reasons for wanting to offer it, but the city would pay the same cost per year for an operator as it had paid in the three years combined it cost the city to run its own.
A staff report indicated the cost the city paid from December 2019 to June 2022 when the shelter closed was $585,389, of which only $80,000 was paid from the general fund. The rest of the money was paid through “one time” Emergency Solutions Grants.
The grants were part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds, said the city’s housing grants coordinator Lisa Krieg.
“I don’t see any funding opportunities on the horizon,” Krieg said.
Lynn said he wanted to explore whether the city is getting “the most bang for your buck.”
“I get the point of what you want to do, why you want to do it, and I have no problem with that,” Lynn said. “But there’s got to be a more reasonable way to do it.”
Matt Peacock, councilor for Ward 8, said he was concerned about exposure-related deaths, but he too was concerned about the cost.
“I think even one exposure related death is one too many in a city our size,” Peacock said. “The price tag is large, so if there was some grant funding, I think I would have a lot higher comfort level.”
Rarchar Tortorello, councilor for Ward 5, said he was “on record” that nonprofits should operate shelter services.
“So, if we’re going to do this and spend this much money, I want to house as many people as we can,” Tortorello said. “The cost issue is a factor in my decision.”
Lauren Schueler, councilor for Ward 2, said the cost reflects the financial need nonprofits have from the city to make a shelter work.
“This isn’t going to be something that, I guess, is easy to figure out,” Schueler said. “I think all along we’ve been trying to find a way to have a public-private-partnership and our non profits. What I’m hearing from doing this RFP is, this is how much it costs.”
Pyle said the city is still waiting to hear back from the state if it will dole out $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars for the city’s plans to offer a shelter.
Tortorello and Stephen Holman, councilor for Ward 7, asked for a breakdown of the services and corresponding cost in Food & Shelter’s proposal.
The council expressed support for Food & Shelter’s proposal because it would increase the number of beds available in the community, while Salvation Army would convert existing beds to a low barrier shelter and only house women and children.
It is possible that the city could get a better price on the contract as negotiations move forward, staff said.
“I would like to see us continue to negotiate the contract in a way that’s going to be the most beneficial for the city and the nonprofit,” Schueler said.
