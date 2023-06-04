Ward 3 residents are not likely to see their City Council seat filled until July 11 because a legal challenge over the current representative’s term remains undecided.
Councilor Kelly Lynn was removed from the seat after a district court judge ruled he violated the state’s dual office holding law and forfeited his council position when he accepted a municipal judgeship in Wewoka in January.
While Lynn lost his re-election bid Feb. 14, his term does not expire until July 11 when replacement Bree Montoya’s term begins.
Lynn appealed the April 27 ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court on May 8. His motion for a stay on that ruling would have allowed him to resume his seat, but the district judge denied it on May 16. Lynn then appealed that ruling on May 23.
According to court records, City Attorney Rick Knighton and Lynn’s legal counsel recently met with an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee who heard arguments about whether Lynn should be granted a stay.
No ruling was immediately issued.
“We do not plan to swear council member-elect Bree Montoya in before the Supreme Court issues a ruling on Lynn’s request for a stay or before July 11, whichever comes first,” Knighton told The Transcript.
The city’s attempt to swear in Montoya during the May 23 council meeting was thwarted when David Ballard, a private investigator who voted for Lynn, filed a legal challenge to stop it.
Ballard’s motion for an emergency restraining order to prevent Montoya from taking her seat was granted by Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin just hours before the council meeting.
Following a hearing for a permanent injunction, Virgin ruled in favor of the city and denied the request.
