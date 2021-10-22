The City of Norman has partnered with local departments and organizations to officially roll out a vaccine incentive program, offering a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card and Apple AirPods.
After about a month of trying to hash out the details of the program, the city has rolled out its month-long vaccination push, where it will try to incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine with gift cards to local businesses and bigger prizes won through a drawing.
Currently, Cleveland County has a total vaccination rate of 47%. The vaccination rate among its eligible population is at 54%, according to The New York Times.
This is made possible by the city approving $500,000 of American Rescue Plan money to go toward the vaccine incentive program. The decision was narrowly passed by the city council in September and survived a proposed amendment to cut the program to $100,000.
To create the vaccine pods, the city has partnered with the Norman Police and Fire departments, the Norman Regional Health System, IMMY Labs and the Cleveland County Health Department. The pods began Thursday and will be hosted through Nov. 21 throughout Norman.
The city has also partnered with the United Way of Norman to bring vaccines to people unable to leave their homes.
“The United Way is excited about the opportunity to get vaccinations to everyone that needs them,” United Way of Norman President and CEO Daren Wilson said in a release. “Many individuals and families can’t get vaccinated. Bringing vaccinations straight to people’s doors is a game changer for those in need.”
New research shows that drawings for prizes might not incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine at all. A study conducted by scientists from the University of Colorado Denver, San Diego State University, Bentley University and the University of Oregon that was published in JAMA Health Forum looked at vaccination records in 19 states that entered people into a cash drawing after they got vaccinated between the end of April and the beginning of July.
The research found that there was “zero difference” in vaccination rates in the states that hosted lotteries compared to those that didn’t.
But the difference in Norman’s program is it will offer a guaranteed reward for everyone who gets vaccinated: a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. According to CNN, researchers with the Kaiser Family Foundation have speculated that lotteries or drawings may be less enticing than guaranteed cash or, in this case, a gift card for getting vaccinated.
“Our goal is to use this program to try and bring vaccinations to everyone and help encourage individuals who might be on the fence about being vaccinated to get the shot,” City Manager Darrel Pyle said in a release. “We brainstormed locations of where to host the pop-up vaccinations and came up with locations all over town to make the vaccine accessible for everyone that wants to be vaccinated.”
To schedule an appointment for an IMMYLabs pop-up vaccination event, visit portal.immylabs.com/vaccine.