Voters will again be asked to approve a water rate increase in light of the city’s debt-to-revenue ratio, the finance committee learned Thursday.
Although an election date has not been set, the request will come sometime next year, utilities Director Chris Mattingly said.
In April, voters declined a water rate increase by a margin of 54%. The revenue would have helped the city obtain $15 million in bonds to install water meter upgrades and $17 million to combine groundwater and surface water to better maintain residual chlorine levels.
Last month, the city obtained a $15 million loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board and $2 million grant for the meter upgrades.
An election comes as the city faces a “tight” financial position when it comes to the water fund. The committee learned the city keeps 1.5 times the revenue against its debt to stay within the best industry compliance standards for bond repayment.
If the city’s revenue drops below 1.25 times the amount needed to repay it, the drop triggers severe penalties, said Anthony Francisco, the city’s financial services director.
The city’s revenue position is at 1.4, Francisco said.
“So, that’s what ‘tight’ means,” Ward 2 councilor Lauren Schueler noted.
Ward 4 councilor Helen Grant asked what the penalties would be if the city falls below 1.25. Francisco warned that breaking “debt covenants” would mean the city’s debt could become immediately payable in full instead of in 10 to 15 years .
“If we defy those debt covenants then the investors in the bonds can demand that we repay them today instead of having to come up with $400,000 to pay this year’s debt service,” he said. “You have to come up with $8 million today to pay all of the outstanding indebtedness. It’s severe.”
Such action would create more problems as investors who hold bonds in other funds would begin to “raise questions about the overall health of the city because we’re violating those covenants,” Francisco said.
If voters decline the rate increase, it would be back to the drawing board to make cuts for projects.
Francisco said “you can do other things” if that happens.
“You can cut back and just say, ‘we’re not going to fix any pipes this year,’ and that would reduce the expenditure side, which means the revenue side you’re OK,” he said. “That’s severe if you just say ‘we’re not going to fix any pipes this year.’”
A staff presentation to the council in March showed the city maintains 635 miles of water lines and repairs 170 line breaks each year on average. Plans for an annual $3.3 million water replacement program were shifted from 2021 to 2027.
Grant expressed concern that the decision would “have an impact on some residents.”
Schueler said winter is coming and worried that pipes would have to be fixed when lines freeze and rupture.
Mayor Larry Heikkila recalled the disruption to residents when a line failed on Robinson Avenue near 36th Street.
“I ate lunch, came back and then the whole world was wet,” Heikkila said. “There was traffic all over the place.”
Heikkila hopes voters will reconsider their April vote.
“We have to be able to do maintenance,” he said. “We have to be able to do emergencies, to get this fund where it doesn’t scare us.”
The council will host a study session on Dec. 20 to discuss an update to a water revenue study conducted by Raftelis, a consulting firm.
