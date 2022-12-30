The City of Norman has been recognized for the 29th year in a row by the Government Finance Officers Association for the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
The association is the largest organization of municipal and state finance officials in the world, which gives awards to cities and towns in the U.S., as well as Canada, Mexico and Europe.
Anthony Francisco, City of Norman finance director, said the city is being awarded for its transparency and presentation of its financial statements.
“The award recognizes our budget publication meeting all of the criteria and standards for transparency and publication of documents that conveys all of the city’s operations, finances, communication devices, planning documentation and gives information that anyone would want to know about the city’s organization and finances in a readable and understandable format, which is available on paper or online,” Francisco said.
Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila said this award reflects Norman’s commitment to transparency.
“We are proud of the outstanding work and achievement of our finance department at the City of Norman and appreciate their continued commitment to excellence in all things governmental budgeting,” he said.
Francisco said the award does not reflect the condition of finances within a city, just the presentation of them.
“You can get the award for outstanding budget presentation, and we have gotten it in some years when our finances were not as strong,” he said, “but I don’t want to say that they didn’t notice our increased revenues this year.”
The city has seen an uptick in tax revenue this year as the pandemic is coming to an end. More people are making purchases, and the city is collecting a larger amount of revenue from sales tax.
In 2015, a vote was approved to dedicate one-half a percentage of sales tax to the Norman Forward Project, which promotes special city projects.
Another one-half percent of tax goes to public safety, and in 2019, voters approved a one-eighth tax increase for public transportation.
Francisco said the City of Norman has benefited from inflation.
“We were also positively impacted by price inflation. Obviously, if you buy a loaf of bread that costs $1 last year, and this year, it costs $1.50, we are collecting four and a half percent on a $1.50, instead of a single dollar. We are bringing in a lot more sales tax just on that,” he said.
With an increase of taxes, he said city administrators want to provide better and expanded services to all areas within the city.
Francisco has observed that the city has set a precedent for transparency, not just within Oklahoma but throughout the nation.
“I think this is our 29th consecutive year of getting the award for budget presentations, which is the longest consecutive streak in the state of Oklahoma, and I would suspect it is one of the longer streaks nationwide,” he said. “It speaks well for how Norman’s finances have been presented and handled.”
