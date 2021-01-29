The City of Norman is working on notifying the 291 businesses and nonprofits that each received a $10,000 small business assistance grant, city officials said.
In total, the Norman City Council has now allocated $2.91 million in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds toward the small business relief program. The council unanimously voted Tuesday to add additional funding to the program, helping 191 extra businesses and nonprofits on top of the 100 that had already qualified for the grant.
The city and the chamber landed on the number of 291 businesses based on a scoring matrix, city spokesperson Annahlyse Meyer said.
“With the funding allocated we are able to provide grants to the top 291 scorers,” she said. “291 businesses scored a 55 and over out of 100 possible points. The next cluster was at a score of 52. There were 31 applicants at that level (there were no scores of 53 or 54).”
Meyer said that individuals will be notified via mail about whether or not they were approved for the grant.
“We are working to notify the applicants first, before posting a public list,” Meyer said. “Once their information is received, checks are created every Monday, so they should get their payments within two weeks.”
The city is using a blind scoring system when reviewing the applications in order to be fair and equitable and to provide an “unbiased ranking” of all the applicants, Meyer said.
“Information on qualifying applicants is then verified and awards are distributed,” she said. “This process may seem tedious, especially for those that are waiting to hear the status of their application — however, we are working carefully and quickly to ensure that the businesses that have been hit the hardest receive the funding they need. We will notify all applicants of the status of their application and no new applications are being accepted after the December 28 deadline.”
Out of the $9.6 million in CARES Act funds the city received, only about $50,000 remains after this most recent allocation of the funds toward the small business relief program. Meyer said that this remaining balance is currently “unappropriated and awaits council decision.”
“I applaud the council for [Tuesday] night’s vote to expand access to its small business relief program,” Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said in a press release Wednesday. “With the addition of nearly $2 million, almost half of the applicants will receive a critical cash infusion during these historically challenging times.”
Meyer said city officials are happy and excited to provide assistance to the small businesses and nonprofits affected by the pandemic.
“Small businesses and nonprofits across the nation have been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and Norman is no exception,” Meyer said. “Our unique local businesses make up Norman’s culture and the City is grateful to be able to provide assistance to those that have been impacted the most.”
