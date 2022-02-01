Three employees in the city's homeless program quit, leaving city staff and the city council to decide its role among other agencies who help get people off the streets.
The program will lose homeless coordinator Michelle Evans and two additional housing support employees — one of whom started less than seven months ago and returned to a previous employer, the council learned during a study session Tuesday night.
As a looming deadline to submit an application for annual grants to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development approaches in the third quarter of this year, the city will not have enough staff to do it, City Manager Darrel Pyle said.
“Before we run out and start a recruitment process — and honestly, that would take somewhere between 90-120 days to bring a body on board, if such a body were qualified in the applicant pool — it leaves us with a big gap,” he said. “We find ourselves at a fork in the road. We will be without any staff in our housing function in about two weeks.”
The city's Community Development Block Grant coordinator, Lisa Krieg, will remain on staff, she told the council.
Pyle suggested the council consider “retooling” the department by having the city resign as the HUD applicant. As the applicant, the city has been the lead agency to apply for and oversee the dispersement of federal dollars to the Continuum of Care (CoC) — a group of at least 40 human service agencies united by a goal to end homelessness. Many of those agencies depend on the HUD grants, Pyle said.
The CoC board would have to select another agency as the applicant if it resigns, he said.
“One thing we've learned during the last couple of years in the pandemic is that the City of Norman — we're good at a lot of things, we're not good at everything,” Pyle said. “We are definitely not direct service providers to our homeless community, we have never been direct service providers. We are facilitators. We move money and we're really good at building things, but we don't do the hands-on service delivery [to those] experiencing homelessness.”
Mayor Breea Clark asked which agencies in the CoC would be interested in taking the city's lead as the collaborative applicant. Pyle said staff chose not reach out to those agencies until the council decided to explore the option.
Shelter plans
Ward 4 Lee Hall asked what resigning as the applicant would mean for the city's temporary emergency shelter which offers case management. As reported by The Transcript, the city plans to construct or remodel a building to serve as a permanent emergency homeless shelter on state owned land near Food & Shelter, Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides housing and services to the unhoused.
Those plans are still on so long as the city doesn’t operate it, Pyle advised the council. He pointed to the success of the Senior Wellness Center and Young Family Athletic Centers, both of which the city owns and the council hired third-party operators to run instead of hiring city staff.
Evans has been the go-to city staff person for the temporary emergency shelter in addition to her other duties, Pyle explained. He said during the pandemic, Evans was pulled in many different directions and was spread very thinly “until there was no elasticity left.”
“She was at the shelter every night. She was the one who got the phone call at 2 o'clock in the morning when the heater broke and any person having an issue in the shelter, 'who do we call?' That was her phone. That's a lot,” he said.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman agreed it made sense to hire an operator for the shelter.
“We're going to be involved in whatever way,” he said. “We do operate some pretty good services in Norman and we build some pretty good facilities too, and definitely it sometimes help to have people running those facilities who are experts.”
Hall asked staff what the city's role in supporting housing efforts would include in addition to the shelter.
Krieg suggested that the city would become a voting member of the CoC board and remain part of the collaborative. Shelter operations are paid for using a second round of Coronavirus Aid and Relief and Economy Security through August 2022.
Pyle noted that the city has “never been at a point in history” to allocate millions in federal funds to facilitate affordable housing, a top priority council identified during its July 2021 retreat. The council asked staff to set aside as much as $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reach that goal.
“We do see an opportunity to be most successful to focus on the provision of affordable housing in Norman city limits,” Pyle said.
With the exit of three employees and an undefined role the city will assume, the city could evaluate an appropriate staff position based on the city's new direction, Pyle said.