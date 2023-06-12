When Steve Hardeman received the Oklahoma Water Environment Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the city of Norman Utilities Manager was so shocked he nearly fell over.
“I almost fell out of my seat when they called my name,” Hardeman told The Transcript. “I’m just doing what I love and to be recognized for it is just icing on the cake. I never event thought that something like that would happen to me.”
The award is given to a person who has contributed to engineering and scientific knowledge related to water treatment and industrial waste management, said John W. Bannon, the association’s past president.
“Steve has developed a strong presence in the OWEA organization and been an advocate for the professional development of operators and maintenance personnel in all of the positions that he has held within the organization,” he said.
Bannon added that Hardeman had dedicated himself to training others, amounting to more than 250 technicians in the last three years.
Hardeman started with the department as an entry level operator in 1984 and now oversees all the daily operations of the Water Reclamation Facility where he leads a staff of 20 employees.
He oversees the budget, capital projects and equipment at the facility.
Looking back on his career, Hardeman said he is most proud of the $63 million water reclamation plant upgrade, which he called “the largest capital project in Norman’s history.”
His department was involved in projects with the U.S. Department of Energy and more recently, the city’s indirect potable reuse pilot project, which treats water to be discharged into Lake Thunderbird to maintain water levels.
The indirect potable reuse project was a nearly three-year undertaking.
“We did very well on figuring out what kind of water quality, based on EPA and state water guidelines the water would have be in order to go back to Lake Thunderbird,” Hardeman said.
The project now waits on financial feasibility and other studies to determine its possible future as a solution to preserve the city’s primary source of drinking water.
To see raw water cleaned and prepared for the public is Hardeman’s passion.
“Our facility is cleaning that water up to be put back into nature for someone else to use downstream,” he said. “To see our final product, that’ what gives me joy.”
In addition to serving the OWEA, Hardeman has assisted with training programs and strategic planning processes for the Oklahoma Water & Pollution Control Association and the Water Environment Federation.
City Manager Darrel Pyle said his work has made the city proud of all he has accomplished.
“Steve is an exemplary employee and we congratulate him on this tremendous achievement, which is very much deserved,” Pyle said in a prepared statement.
Utilities Director Chris Mattingly praised Hardeman’s leadership in the department.
“Steve is a great leader and promotes a genuine team concept at his facility,” Mattingly said in a statement. “He makes a point to let everyone know what their mission is and why we need them at our facility.
“He also manages with an open door policy and shares the budgeting process with his staff each year before making any final decision. We are incredibly fortunate to have Steve serving our community.”
