The city of Norman is offering residents a chance to learn more about the functions of local government through its annual Citizen Academy, and two graduates say it powerfully impacted their lives.
Participants meet with department heads, city councilors, hear detailed overviews of city services, visit city facilities and enjoy discussion and interactive activities, according to the city’s website.
David Grandesbery, security coordinator for Norman Regional Health System, said he took the 14-week course because he wanted to better explain city services to four special needs children he adopted.
It turned into much more, he said, after he met Municipal Court Clerk Administrator, Rhonda Guerrero.
“She introduced me to the mediation process for the city,” Grandesbery said. “Then, also she sponsored me to the mediation training with the Supreme Court of Oklahoma. Now I serve as a mediator for the city of Norman.”
Mediation prevents municipal court from becoming overburdened with too many cases because parties settle disputes or complaints through conversation and mutual agreement, he said.
“It lets you see what small crimes are going on in your town and you think, ‘really are we going to waste police time on this?’” he said.
As a member of a profession who often interacts with the unsheltered community, Grandesbury it was helpful to learn about services available to them, in particular transportation.
“Figuring out what routes are available to (the) homeless and what kind of service they offer to get them from one service to the next was helpful for me to bring back to my health system, because when we move across town, we need to think about how many buses that person in crisis will need to get over to our new facility to help them,” he said. “It’s amazing what I’ve been able to bring to the table with the health system and get the conversation started.”
Graduate Sunny Day, a fifth-grade English teacher for Western Heights School District in Oklahoma City, said she walked away from the academy with a new sense of law enforcement’s role and function in the city.
Day, who said her parents often interacted with police due to her father’s substance use disorder and domestic violence, had been afraid of police.
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t grow up, because of my upbringing, having a healthy relationship with the police department,” Day said. “I was afraid of them because they were always taking my parents away. So, it (the course) could also mend relationships with different areas of our community.”
Hearing presentations on law enforcement from police officers changed her perception, she said.
“Realizing they’re just human beings,” Day said, “I saw a lot of myself as a teacher when I heard them speaking and conversing with them. At the end of the day, they’re just people who are doing their jobs and who are serving their community, as I do as a school teacher.
“It made them seem more like human beings and less like people in power… at the end of the day they’re doing what they’re trained to do is right for everyone.”
The course also strengthened Day’s desire to one day run for office, and speculated if more young people went through the academy it could spur more involvement in government.
“I wish more young people would do it,” Day said. “I think that it could inspire our younger generations to be more willing to vote and also to be involved in their city.”
Applications for the academy will be accepted through July 3 or until the course is full, with a limit to 25 people, according to the city’s website.
The course starts July 24 and his held on Mondays. A detailed schedule will be available after participants are accepted.
The online application asks residents to confirm if they are a Norman resident, and seeks to know why the applicant is taking the course, what the three most important issues the city should address and general contact information.
Those who wish to apply can find the application at normanok.gov/city-norman-citizens-academy-2023.
