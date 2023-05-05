Civil Rights leader Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher made hide history in Norman as the first Black woman to enroll at the University of Oklahoma School of Law in 1946.
It is a moment in time that will not be forgotten.
Fisher’s legacy will appear on a historic marker on the east side of the Cleveland County Courthouse after it was formally accepted by Cleveland County Commissioners during their Monday meeting.
Fisher had to fight for her right to be accepted to the university after her application was rejected. She took the matter to the courts, but it would take a 1948 United States Supreme Court ruling in her favor before she could enroll, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The historical signage project, a citizen-led initiative, began in August 2021 with a goal of showcasing Norman’s history while beautifying landscapes.
A citizen’s advisory committee comprised of Andy Rieger, Bob Goins, Lee Hall and Joe Carter, has recommended five signs, including “The Naming of Norman, which was placed in March 2022 on the west side of Classen Boulevard, just south of Lindsey Street.
Rieger gave commissioners a presentation on the city’s historic marker program and Fisher, it latest addition.
“Appreciate you all for allowing us to put the sign recognizing the integration of University of Oklahoma in the late 1940s,” Rieger said. “We were going to put it in another location in the city, but we thought because the courts were a big part of that in 1948, we’ve been asked to put that at the courthouse to recognize Amy Sipuel Fisher’s trial that ultimately led to the first African American female student to attend the university.”
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society’s Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture, Fisher was represented by Thurgood Marshall, who later became a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. The district court and Oklahoma Supreme Court did not believe denying her entry to the university violated her constitutional rights.
Following the Jan. 12, 1948, ruling in her favor, the state legislature threw together in five days a “separate law school for her to attend,” but Fisher refused to apply. She filed a legal action in district court that argued she would not be provided the same education as white students, but the court again ruled against her, according to the historical society encyclopedia account.
After Fisher’s attorney announced an appeal, Oklahoma Attorney General Mac Q. Williamson declined to argue the case “and face the same nine Supreme Court justices” in order to argue the alternative university was equal to OU’s law school.
Fisher graduated from OU law school in 1952 and from the university in 1968 with a master’s degree in history.
In July, a second sign — “A Navy on the Prairie” — was placed in Legacy Park of of Northwest 24th Avenue to bring attention to a Naval Air Station and Navy facilities once in Norman.
The third sign, “Caring for People with Mental Illness,” was placed Dec. 20 in Griffin Park, off of East Robinson Street, to bring attention to the history of Griffin Memorial Hospital.
Another sign “Chickasaw Ranchers and Their Impact,” will be installed to commemorate Chickasaw ranchers in Norman.
The signs project is funded by the city.
