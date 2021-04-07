Mayor Breea Clark has officially announced that she will seek another term as Norman’s mayor in the February 2022 election.
Clark’s video announcement Wednesday included mention of initiatives the City of Norman began before the pandemic, and what it could finish as it moves past COVID-19.
The mayor discussed sales tax-funded quality of life and infrastructure projects as milestones the city reached or began prior to 2020.
“Our community has been through a lot,” she said in a video statement. “Before 2020 began, we made great efforts to invest in our future. From supporting public transportation to investing in public health, we looked to the future and imagined what our community could become and the services it could provide to our residents.”
While the council pursued quality of life issues and addressed “building an inclusive community” through the Human Rights Commission recommendations, the pandemic was an interruption. Clark implemented the first mask mandate in the state and was the first to restrict business capacity in line with Centers for Disease and Control Prevention guidelines, The Transcript reported.
“Then there was 2020, a historically challenging year, not just for our city but the world. We led the way in taking bold action to protect residents, innovative ways to connect with residents while they were safer at home and supported small businesses and the arts as we move toward the end of COVID-19,” she said.
Clark said she’s proud of the way Norman responded to the crisis, but it’s time to move toward a brighter future.
“Join me as we continue with an eye on our progress and not where we’ve been, but where we can go,” she said.
In response to a request for comment as to why she decided to seek reelection, Clark said the coming days are critical to the city’s continued recovery from the pandemic.
“This is a crucial time in our community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am best equipped to see us through to better days,” she told The Transcript. “We are on the right track, and I want to ensure that we continue to focus on restoring our economic vitality, prioritizing environmental sustainability and working to create equitable opportunities that allow each resident to reach their fullest potential.”
