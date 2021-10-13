Classen Urgent Care is partnering with the county health department and a local pharmacy to offer residents monoclonal antibody treatments that can come straight to some patients’ doors.
Dr. Hussein Torbati, managing director at Classen Urgent Care, said it’s time for medical professionals to focus heavily on treating COVID-19, as those who are still unvaccinated are unlikely to receive the vaccine at all, barring any unforeseen circumstance.
Torbati realized that while he needs to continue to try to vaccinate as many people as possible, medical professionals need to be focused not just on prevention, but on treatment options for those with COVID. Accordingly, he has been highly recommending monoclonal antibody treatments.
“We were having a lot of problems trying to refer patients out to get down to the antibody infusion, so as of about a month and a half ago, we started doing our own antibody infusions in house for our own patients,” Torbati said.
As he provided treatments, Torbati started to notice another problem: people who were disabled, elderly or extremely sick often couldn’t leave their houses to get the treatment. The issue birthed the at-home treatment concept.
Torbati said Classen was unaware of anyone doing at-home antibody treatment; when he contacted the Cleveland County Health Department and the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, they were so supportive of the idea that they plan to purchase Classen a vehicle that will make treatment transportation easier.
“I believe this should really be the way to go — partnering governmental entities with private entities, especially local entities, to be able to provide the care that the patients need,” Torbati said. “The more people we can keep out of the hospital by use of antibody infusion — which has so far been proven to be safe — the less overwhelmed our hospitals will be, and essentially, that would be a very good thing for everybody.”
At-home treatment is set to begin next week, but not everyone qualifies for it. The county health department will talk with patients about the treatment when they test positive, and will refer them to Classen to determine whether in-facility or at-home treatment is the best option, said Sara King, director of community engagement at the health department.
Sooner Pharmacy will assist Classen with the staffing side of the at-home treatments.
“There's still a lot of demand for elderly, or just those who have logistical issues and needs the therapy, but can't make it here, so we talked to Cleveland County and they said that need is there,” said Brant Alexander, owner of Sooner Pharmacy. “So we're just trying to run access and make sure that anybody who is eligible and needs it, we can get it to them.”
Torbati said he has yet to see insurance not cover the treatment in full. For those who are uninsured or underinsured, monoclonal antibody treatment is free due to federal funding.
“We're not making any distinction between any patient one way or the other, whether they're insured or uninsured,” Torbati said. “We try to get them scheduled to come into the facility as much as possible if they're able to. If they're not able to (come in), we're going to do our best to get to them as soon as possible in their house.”
Norman Regional Health System is also offering monoclonal antibody treatments to people who qualify. In order to receive this treatment from NRHS patients must be referred to them by a primary care physician.