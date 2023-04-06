Animal shelters in Cleveland County have managed to avoid a recent outbreak of canine illnesses spreading in the Oklahoma City metro area.
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter last week announced a temporary closure following the spread of canine influenza and streptococcus zooepidemicus in its facility, according to a social media post. The shelter reported more than 130 cases of the illnesses and five deaths.
Strep zoo, as it is referred to, is a strain of strep bacteria that primarily affects animals.
Additionally, Edmond Animal Shelter and Midwest City Animal Welfare are not accepting strays brought in by the public because of the canine illnesses. Yukon Animal Control Facility is closed through April 10.
Cleveland County shelters are reporting no active cases, however, Moore Animal Shelter will not accept strays from the public or owner-surrendered pets until further notice.
Shelter manager Samantha Phillips said the change in policy is a “major precaution.”
“We have had absolutely no symptoms at our facility, so we’re trying to keep it that way,” Phillips said. “We are still open and doing adoptions, and our officers are running calls like normal.
“The only thing we’ve changed temporarily until this is handled is we’re advising the public to not pick up strays, and we’re not going to accept them from the public at our door.”
Phillips said instead of picking up a stray dog, Moore residents should call the shelter with their location.
“Our officers typically will know where a dog lives and can get it back home, or they have other methods of finding out where it lives,” she said.
If an officer were to pick up a dog showing symptoms, Phillips said they would leave it in the truck and get it to the vet for tests before bringing it into their facility.
At Norman Animal Welfare, shelter manager Kellee Robertson said nothing has changed since the outbreak in the metro area.
Robertson said will not accept animals brought into the shelter without proof of Norman residency.
“We don’t accept animals from outside the city limits,” she said. “With all the metro shelters closing, we’re just afraid that people are going to bring dogs and tell them they found them in Norman, and then we’ll get overrun with dogs.”
Jared Cox, manager at the Noble Animal Shelter said he’s seen no signs of illness at the facility.
Cox said no changes in operations are planned amid the metro area outbreak.
“At this time, we are taking in stray dogs,” he said. “Owner surrenders, it depends on the situation. It’s a case by case basis.”
