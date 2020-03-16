Cleveland County's jury terms for April will be postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 virus, according to District Judge Thad Balkman.
Jurors were scheduled to report to the courthouse April 13, but all criminal and civil jury trials will be rescheduled for a later time.
Other courthouse proceedings, such as emergency protective hearings, will continue as usual, Balkman said.
A thorough order detailing which judicial activities will be postponed or cancelled will be announced later today, the judge said.
