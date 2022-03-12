Businesses in Cleveland County can now save time and postage by filing their 2022 Business Personal Property Rendition online.
Just Appraised is a proprietary online interface that streamlines tax assessment workflows for local governments. The secure website is used by the Cleveland County Assessor’s Office to manage online forms and now county residents have quick access to help through the new assessor’s page, which rolled out this week.
Businesses, corporations, partnerships and professionals are required to file an annual statement of assets. Every new year, active businesses have to file a Personal Property Rendition called an OTC 901 by March 15.
County assessor Doug Warr said Just Appraised makes that process much easier.
Before the rollout of the new webpage, Warr said a business owner had to scan the form and attach the document to send online, or one could mail it in, which history shows has been the more popular option.
Warr said the decision to create an intuitive online assessor’s page with a portal for Just Appraised was born out of a mission to make the process more simple and efficient for both the taxpayer and the assessor’s office.
The assessor’s office annually sends the form to every known business in the county with a cover letter detailing the process and reminding them of the deadline. Warr said sending out the notice is not a requirement, but it is a courtesy.
“We want to help remind them about deadlines to avoid penalties,” Warr said.
If a business mails their OTC 901 even a day late, it’s a 10% penalty based on valuation. Thirty days after the March 15 deadline results in a 20% penalty.
A business owner can use the pin number found on the form sent to them in the mail to log onto Just Appraised and begin the filing process.
From there, it’s mostly yes or no questions.
Once logged in, Warr said business that existed the previous year can see their reported assets on the Just Appraised portal.
“They can go through and add new assets they purchased this year or delete assets they may have sold off,” Warr said.
If it’s been a while since one has visited the assessor’s website, they likely noticed many new changes, including a dashboard for better navigation. The new exemption page means the filing process can now be completed online. The homestead exemption, which saves money on property taxes, is the most common exemption.
Warr said a homeowner can apply for it provided the property is their primary residence.
“It has to be your actual house, where you live, and you can’t do it on rental houses or things like that,” Warr said.
Veterans who are 100% disabled and have a homestead property can file for an exemption of the full cash volume of that house.
“That’s a big deal, because they are completely exempted out, so they pay no property tax or ad valorem tax,” Warr said.
County Commissioner Harold Haralson said he was particularly pleased with the office’s efforts to work with veterans who are 100% disabled on their tax exemption.
Haralson said Warr and his team have worked diligently to continue to improve services for businesses and residents in Cleveland County.
“The new online filing option for Business Personal Property and the upgrades to the assessor’s website to raise awareness of ways our seniors, disabled veterans and others can save money on their annual property taxes is a boon for our citizens,” Haralson said.
To keep county citizens up to date on deadlines and savings, the assessor’s office is actively updating their Facebook page this year as they notify residents of information on various matters. More information can be found there or at clevelandcountyok.com/129/County-Assessor.