Cleveland County attorneys will offer free legal advice tonight from 6 to 8 in celebration of Law Day. Residents may call 405-329-3307 with their legal questions.
"This program is an important part of the Cleveland County Bar Association’s observance of Law Day, Kelly Bergin, Cleveland County’s Law Day chair, said in a news release. "It allows us to answer questions and provide information about the law. Our local lawyers have participated for many years in this annual program and we are pleased to continue the tradition."
In addition to the evening phone bank manned by local attorneys, a statewide hotline providing free legal answers will be available until 9 p.m. today at 405-429-4290 or 918-340-5297.
Free resources and informational videos covering common legal questions are also available online at the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/okbarassociation.
Wewoka attorney Hicks Epton originated the idea of celebrating Law Day more than 70 years ago. President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day nationally by proclamation in 1958. In 1961, Congress set May 1 as a day for all Americans to celebrate their freedom and the ideals of equality and justice under the law.
