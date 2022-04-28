Members of the Cleveland County Bar Association will offer free legal advice during a call-in program from 6 to 8 p.m. today as part of the annual Ask A Lawyer project.
Citizens may call 405-329-3307 to speak to an attorney that evening.
“Cleveland County attorneys have participated for many years in this statewide project as part of Law Day,” said Christopher Lind, president of the Cleveland County Bar Association. “Ask A Lawyer is only one of the activities that is part of this year’s statewide Law Day celebration designed to answer citizens’ legal questions and keep citizens informed about their legal rights."
Educational information on specific areas of the law has been posted on the Oklahoma Bar Association’s YouTube page. Videos are available on a range of topics from child support to tenant rights to mediation.