Representatives from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Oklahoma were recognized Monday in honor of National Weatherperson’s Day.
The day of recognition commemorates the birth of John Jeffries in 1744, who became one of America’s first weather observers and took the first balloon observation over London in 1784, according to Weather.gov. It recognizes the men and women who provide Americans with weather, water and climate forecasts and warnings.
The University of Oklahoma College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences and the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory and Storm Prediction Center were recognized during the board of county commissioners meeting to commemorate the annual holiday.
Commissioner Darry Stacy read a proclamation recognizing Monday, Feb. 6, as Weather Person’s Day in Cleveland County. Stacy and fellow commissioners Rod Cleveland and Rusty Grissom voted in favor of the proclamation.
Stacy said Cleveland County has the apex of expertise and technology in researching, forecasting and delivering life saving forecasts in the field of severe weather. He acknowledged that weather-related careers contribute significantly to Cleveland County’s economy.
Last month, Stacy attended the American Meteorological Society Conference in Denver, Colorado. He said he went there to attract businesses related to weather service to Cleveland County. What he noticed was attendees were “enthralled with those that were there from Cleveland County.”
“I would say the majority of people (there) made their way to the University of Oklahoma's booth in order to be able to actually talk to get to meet some of the individuals that we have here in Cleveland County,” Stacy said.
He said the National Weather Center in Norman is known as a world leader and innovator in atmospheric sciences.
Mark Fox, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Center, thanked the county for the honor. He said Cleveland County is the center of the universe for weather.
“It doesn’t matter (one’s) race, color, creed, you name it, weather impacts everybody,” Fox said. “This is a great group to collaborate with and make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe."
