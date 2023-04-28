Cleveland County’s elected officials are gearing up for the annual budget approval process as the budget board makes its way back into operation.
County commissioners voted unanimously Monday to approve an upcoming meeting schedule to estimate ad valorem revenue and estimated expenses with a budget committee formed during Monday’s meeting.
The committee is a separate function of the budget board.
The committee was formed because the budget board can’t meet until after the end of the fiscal year on June 30, according to state statute, Cleveland told The Transcript.
Former commissioners Darry Stacy (District 2) and Harold Haralson (District 3) voted to dissolve the budget board Feb. 22, 2021, despite protests.
The budget board votes on the county budget before commissioners and the three-member appointed Excise Board.
The board was made up of all eight elected officials, most of whom said the move would decrease communication among them and diminish budget collaboration and transparency.
At the time, Haralson and Stacy claimed it would increase transparency.
Cleveland and fellow Commissioner Rusty Grissom (District 3) reinstated the Budget Board on Jan. 3, when Grissom was sworn in following a successful run for Haralson’s seat.
Cleveland, speaking during Monday’s meeting that the budget would be formed via the Excise Board process and until the budget board could be activated.
“The 2024 budget process will begin as a Commissioner-Excise Board and finish as a budget board,” Cleveland said. “The Budget Board shall begin on July 1, 2023.”
Meanwhile, commissioners unanimously approved the budget committee which will present the budget to the Excise Board. They also approved District 3 Commissioner Rusty Grissom, County Treasurer Jim Reynolds and County Clerk Tammy Belinson to serve on the committee.
An estimate of expenditures for county departments will be due May 5 and an estimate of revenue eill br due by May 26, followed by a final review of the budget between June 1-15, Cleveland said. The budget will be presented to the Excise Board on June 19 and the commission in a joint meeting.
The budget board will “redo budget presentation if need be” and Aug. 1, the budget will be published and public hearings will be held, Cleveland added.
If the Excise Board reviews the budget by the end of August, Cleveland said he expects it to be ratified by Sept. 1.
Subsequent meetings are on a tight schedule against the release of a revenue growth report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, which is not due until June 15, County Assessor Doug Warr told commissioners.
“That’ll give me a timeframe to understand where stand in terms of county growth from last year,” Warr said.
Commissioners also heard from county Emergency Management Director George Mauldin, who said the assessment of recent tornado damage by state emergency officials was complete but he did not yet have the figures to report.
Districts 2 and 3 sustained damage from Wednesday’s storms. Grissom thanked first responders for their assistance.
“I’d like to thank the (Cleveland County) Sheriff’s Department on their work, the fire department and our county workers,” Grissom said. “I know they all worked hard on clearing our roads and checking houses.
“I know the sheriff’s department and the fire department were out in full force. Thank you guys for what you do for us.”
Paul Meyer, District 2’s acting commissioner, also thanked first responders and Grissom who shared his district’s equipment and other resources to help clear blocked roads.
“I would like to thank you for all the help with the tornado and getting it cleaned up,” Meyer said.
