The Oklahoma Department of Health is offering free services to children who need care, regardless of family income.
Child Health, operated by the health department, is at 250 12th Ave. NE in Norman and 424 S. Eastern Ave. in Moore and specializes in providing no-cost care to those in need.
Services include wellness checks, sick care, treatment for minor injuries, immunizations, health screenings, and testing for common illnesses like COVID, RSV, strep throat or flu.
The county clinics have been offering the no-cost services since May 2022.
Mary Bixler, spokesperson for the Cleveland County Department of Health, said many community members are not aware of the clinic, and those who are aware believe it’s only for those who meet certain income requirements.
“The clinic is for anyone who needs these services,” Bixler said. “Many in the community are not aware of our Child Health Services at the health department.
“We want to spread awareness that child health and many other services we facilitate are open to anyone in our community, regardless of their income or insurance.”
Children who require non-health services are referred to different programs, such as the SoonerStart, Child Guidance, Oklahoma WIC, and Community Health Worker consults.
Joey Reese, district nursing manager at Cleveland County Health Department, said Child Health aligns with the mission of the department.
“We are excited to be able to facilitate child health appointments because this helps meet our community members at the intersections of family health and vitality by providing a range of clinical services as well as access to other programs within the health department that support children and families,” Reese said.
The clinic is available to children from two weeks to 18 years old.
Starla Harris, advanced nurse practitioner for the county health department, said the clinic benefits the community by filling a need.
“We hope to provide an avenue to health care for children in our area by providing a range of health services at the health department,” she said. “This is an opportunity to further serve our local community, which includes many people in rural areas that have to travel further distances or have less access to transportation to see their primary care physicians.”
Child Health will accept and bill insurance, but it will not deny anyone who does not have insurance or the ability to pay for services.
“It’s great. I’m excited,” said Stevie Terronez, a local mother who brought her child to visit the clinic. “I think it will be good for the children, especially for kids that don’t have insurance,”
Children can be seen by appointment at both the Moore and Norman locations.
To schedule an appointment, contact the Cleveland County Health Department at 405-579-2216.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.