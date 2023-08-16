Cleveland County Judges had several felony cases on their dockets nearly every day the past week.
Shavar Gilchrist, 34, of Del City, was charged in 2022 with first-degree murder with malice aforethought. Oklahoma City police alleged Gilchrist repeatedly and intentionally ran over a man after an altercation on April 1, 2022.
Court documents stated Gilchrist put the car he was driving in reverse and attempted to back over the victim. The victim — who remained unnamed — moved out of the way before being hit. However, the probable cause affidavit said Gilchrist drove forward and backed up again.
The detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit that the victim was run over with the front and back passenger tires.
"After being ran over, the victim began to sit up before being ran over again by the suspect as he drove forward," the detective alleged.
Police alleged Gilchrist fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital but died from injuries sustained in the attack.
Gilchrist appeared in court on Monday for a status conference. A status conference is a court hearing between prosecutors, defense counsel, defendant, and judge to discuss pre-trial matters.
Norman man charged with murder and unlawful removal of a dead body appears in court
Octavio Sanchez, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body in 2022. Desiree Sanchez was also charged in connection with the murder.
According to earlier reporting by The Transcript, Sanchez was charged following the murder of Margarita Sandoval. Sandoval had special needs and had been reported missing in 2018.
She was found deceased in a box in May 2021 after police received a tip alleging a body was in the basement at the residence at 715 W. Lindsey St.
The court minute from May stated Sanchez is in federal custody. He had court on Wednesday on the district court arraignment docket.
Domestic charges filed against Lexington man
The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office filed domestic abuse charges against a man from Lexington.
Hunter William Henley, 19, of Lexington, was charged on Aug. 14 with kidnapping and domestic abuse. According to court documents, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office responded to the 16000 block of 156th Street for a domestic assault.
The probable cause affidavit stated Henley was accused of beating and strangling a woman. He was also accused of preventing the woman from leaving the residence for over an hour. Court documents stated the alleged victim in the case told Henley she didn't want to stay the night, which "angered" him.
Deputy Gavin Bazinet wrote he observed injuries to the woman on her neck, face, legs, and arms. The woman eventually was able to escape after someone had called a family member to pick her up.
Henley is not listed as an inmate on the Cleveland County Detention Center website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.