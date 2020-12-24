The Cleveland County Courthouse recently implemented stringent COVID-19 precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus while also being able to continue hearings.
Chief District Judge of Cleveland County, Thad Balkman, said the precautions were made to allow people to still pursue justice, while keeping the courthouse as safe and COVID-free as possible.
“We wanted to make it clear to the public that the courts are open and operational, but we are doing so in a way that is going to protect the health of the public,” Balkman said. “So, we have enacted a few procedures and protocols that each one of our offices are adopting to make sure that we can stay open but also to make sure we are protecting our staff, ourselves and all the people that we serve.”
One change is that all requested court documents can be placed in a basket outside of security in the courthouse, he said.
A call to the court clerk’s office can direct people to where they need to be and then they can process the documents and leave them outside of the courthouse in a specific basket. This was implemented to help minimize contact with people in order to prevent possible spread of COVID, Balkman said.
However, the biggest change is that members of the public are only granted access to the courthouse if they are appearing for a court proceeding or if they have an emergency matter, Balkman said.
“You can’t just show up to the courthouse and say, ‘hey I think I want to go observe the court proceeding.’ Unfortunately, we can’t do that right now,” he said.
Examples of an emergency matter would be if someone needed an emergency protection order or if the state received a referral from the Department of Human Services or the police that a child is in danger, Balkman said.
All district court proceedings that are currently set are still going on as scheduled and they have no intention on canceling any of them, he said.
“What we’re doing is conducting a lot of things remotely,” Balkman said. “You could either still come to the court house, but if you come to the courthouse we expect you to wear a mask and not show up if you have a fever or if you have any other symptoms. Even under those circumstances, if you still feel that it is not safe then we can conduct things remotely.”
A lot of different proceedings are being held remotely; Balkman said they have done divorce proceedings, civil litigation matters and criminal matters all through video conferencing. If someone feels unsafe going to the courthouse, they can request a remote proceeding, Balkman said.
“Here’s my philosophy — we have to be really careful when we delay court proceedings. It can really prejudice litigants, so we want to be really careful that we’re not delaying or denying justice to people,” Balkman said.
