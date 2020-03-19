As the Oklahoma COVID-19 case total rose to 44 positive cases today, the Cleveland County total doubled to reach eight cases.
On Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health was reporting 29 cases statewide and four cases in Cleveland County. By Thursday morning, the department's daily update showed 44 cases statewide and eight cases in the county.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have now reached 14 counties in Oklahoma. The department of health reports that the state has 250 COVID-19 tests pending and four people hospitalized due to the virus.
Tulsa health officials reported the state's first COVID-19-related death in Tulsa County Thursday morning. Officials have warned that the state is now experiencing a shortage of testing kits, and is prioritizing tests for individuals age 60 or older, people with compromised immune systems and any group of individuals — like a nursing home — that is experiencing symptoms.
Norman is currently under a state of emergency. During a special city council meeting on Monday, Norman mayor Breea Clark declared that all bars had 48 hours to close, and that restaurants close unless they offer delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup. The declaration took effect Wednesday night.
Clark also expressed her desire that restaurants that are allowed to remain open close by 9 p.m. nightly. Theaters, fitness studios and gyms, recreation facilities and private clubs are also being made to close.
Clark's declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department’s Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, stay home when sick and keep a physical distance between oneself and others to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
