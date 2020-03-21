The Cleveland County COVID-19 case total has grown by one official positive test in the last day as the state total has risen by four.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 53 cases statewide and 12 cases in Cleveland County as of Saturday morning. The state cases are still spread across 14 counties.
Health experts have warned that without an adequate supply of testing kits, Oklahoma is likely experiencing an undetected spread of the virus that's not reflected in state numbers. The statewide testing kit shortage means Oklahoma is still prioritizing testing for its most at-risk residents, including individuals ages 60 or older, people with compromised immune systems and any group of individuals — like a nursing home — that is experiencing symptoms.
Oklahoma currently has 10 people hospitalized due to the virus. One person — a 55-year-old Tulsa County man — has died in connection with COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
The state announced Friday that Oklahoma has partnered with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC for increased testing capacity, and the company has sent 300 testing kits to its Dallas lab for completion. On Saturday, the health department announced that results were beginning to come back from those tests.
State health officials have also said in recent days that they've ordered 500 more testing kits — the maximum supply allotted — but have not been told by federal officials when those supplies will arrive.
Oklahoma County is still experiencing the most COVID-19 cases of any state county, with 20 positive cases.
Norman is currently under a state of emergency. Under a declaration from Mayor Breea Clark, all bars in town are closed, and only restaurants that offer delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup have been allowed to remain open. The declaration took effect Wednesday night.
Clark also has expressed her desire that restaurants that are allowed to remain open should close by 9 nightly. Theaters, fitness studios and gyms, recreation facilities and private clubs also are being made to close.
Clark's declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when sick and social distancing to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
Emma Keith366-3537Follow me @emma_ckeithekeith@normantranscript.com
