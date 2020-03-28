Cleveland County's official COVID-19 case total now stands at 46, marking an increase of seven cases since Friday morning.
Two more Cleveland County residents died from the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, bringing the total deaths from the virus in the county to five. The state total of confirmed cases now sits at 377 and 15 deaths, as seven more Oklahoma residents died from the virus since Friday morning.
The state is still waiting on the results of more than 300 tests for individuals who are already hospitalized, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday.
Five Cleveland County residents — a Norman woman in her 60s, a woman in her 90s, two men in their 60's and a woman older than 65 — have died in relation to the virus this week. The Frontier has reported that two of the Cleveland County residents who died lived at Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman, a care facility that announced Thursday that seven more of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
State and Norman restrictions on businesses and everyday activities are in effect as of midnight Wednesday.
Stitt's "safer at home" order, which suspends in-person operations for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed cases, will expand to cover new counties as cases are confirmed, he said Tuesday. Stitt's order also requires that elderly or vulnerable Oklahomans stay home until April 30, and bans in-person gatherings of more than 10 people.
Clark issued new city guidelines Monday — in effect as of Wednesday at midnight — that close all non-essential Norman businesses for in-person operations for 21 days, and that asks residents to stay at home unless they must complete an essential activity.
Clark has also issued guidelines limiting organized community gatherings in Norman to no more than 10 people.
Oklahoma received a large amount of testing supplies this week, but is still prioritizing tests for those who are already hospitalized, or for vulnerable groups. Vulnerable Oklahomans include individuals ages 60 or older, people with compromised immune systems and any group of individuals — like a nursing home — that is experiencing symptoms.
The state received 10,000 new testing kits this week, allowing the state to process tests in a shorter timeframe at one of three Oklahoma laboratories rather than relying on a private lab. The state has also started to set up mobile testing clinics.
Over the last week, Oklahoma partnered with Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma LLC to process hundreds of tests. The governor has authorized labs at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University to start testing as soon as they are able.
Still, without an adequate supply of testing kits, health officials have warned that Oklahoma is likely experiencing an undetected spread of the virus that's not reflected in state numbers.
The OSDH recently launched an "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through their website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing into the system. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health also launched a new online tool designed to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to slow COVID-19's spread and reduce the risk of infection for vulnerable groups. The CDC asks that people keep their distance from large gatherings, keep at least six feet away from others if they have to go out, work on communicating with others virtually or without seeing them in-person, and stay home if they experience symptoms or feel sick.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoiding touching the face, staying home when possible and avoiding contact with those who are sick.
To access the OSDH COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System, visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov. To access the new INTEGRIS Health online tool, visit integrisok.com.
