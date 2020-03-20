The Oklahoma State Department of Health is now reporting 11 positive cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland County as the state total rises to 49 cases.
Those totals, reported Friday morning, rose from 44 cases statewide and nine cases in Cleveland County on Thursday morning.
Officials have warned this week that the state is experiencing a shortage of testing kits and is prioritizing tests for individuals age 60 or older, people with compromised immune systems and any group of individuals — like a nursing home — that is experiencing symptoms.
Oklahoma County is currently experiencing the most cases, with 19 positive cases. The state's 49 cases are spread across 14 counties.
Health experts have warned that without an adequate supply of testing kits, Oklahoma is likely experiencing an undetected spread of the virus that's not reflected in state numbers. State health officials have said they've ordered 500 more testing kits — the maximum supply allotted — but have not been told by federal officials when those supplies will arrive.
Norman is currently under a state of emergency. During a special city council meeting Monday, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared that all bars had 48 hours to close and that restaurants close unless they offer delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup. The declaration took effect Wednesday night.
Clark also expressed her desire that open restaurants should close by 9 nightly. Theaters, fitness studios and gyms, recreation facilities and private clubs also are being made to close.
Clark's declaration limits public gatherings to no more than 50 people.
COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Those with symptoms or who suspect they may have been in contact with an infected person can call the Oklahoma Health Department's Coronavirus Hotline at 2-1-1.
Health professionals are urging the public to take precautions like frequently washing hands, covering sneezes and coughs with an elbow or tissue, avoid touching the face, staying home when sick and social distancing to reduce the risk of being exposed to the virus.
