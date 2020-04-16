The State Department of Health has reported three more COVID-19-related deaths in Cleveland County as the county's confirmed case total has risen to 301.
21 Cleveland County residents have now died in relation to the virus. The county's 301 confirmed COVID-19 cases are up from 294 cases Wednesday morning.
While the OSDH reported eight additional deaths across the state in its Thursday update, only three of those deaths occurred between Wednesday and Thursday this week. The rest occurred between April 9 and 14.
The state's report does not make clear when the three Cleveland County deaths reported Thursday occurred. Those deaths include a woman and two men, all 65 or older.
There have now been 131 COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma, where 2,357 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed (up from 2,263 cases Wednesday). There have been 528 cumulative COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
The other five deaths reported by the state Thursday include two Delaware County men, a Caddo County woman, a Muskogee County woman and a Washington County woman, all 65 or older.
According to a Wednesday report from the OSDH, at least 11 of the deaths in Cleveland County have been at nursing homes and longterm care facilities in Norman. 36 of the deaths statewide have been in nursing homes or care facilities.
Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman has officially reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths among residents, and 73 positive cases among residents and staff. At Brookhaven Extensive Care, one resident has died, and at least 28 residents and staffers have tested positive.
Wednesday's report also shows that Oklahoma labs — including the state's public health lab, university labs and private labs — have now processed 30,795 COVID-19 tests, 28,542 of them negative.
Wednesday's report also includes race, ethnicity and gender breakdowns of COVID-19 patients and deaths. The report shows that 67.5% of Oklahomans who have died in connection with the virus also had at least one pre-existing condition like heart or liver disease.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday that the state's expected COVID-19 case peak is forecasted for April 21. The state's forecasting model is available at the OSDH's website.
The OSDH is operating drive-thru testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on OSDH's website. The Cleveland County Health Department is now offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The state is asking that healthcare providers test any Oklahoman who is showing COVID-19 symptoms or has been directly exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and not just prioritize tests for the vulnerable. To receive a test from a public provider like the Cleveland County Health Department, Oklahomans' symptoms must include a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of at least 100.4F.
Classen Urgent Care, located at 2808 Classen Blvd., received a new shipment of point of care tests this week, allowing them to test 1,000 people and have results within minutes. Hussein Torbati, physician at Classen, said will test anyone, regardless if the patient is symptomatic, as long as they have tests available.
The OSDH has a "COVID-19 Symptom Monitoring System" through its website that allows residents to input any flu-like symptoms they are experiencing. Residents' symptoms are then sent to OSDH and other local health officials to evaluate the symptoms and determine if monitoring or other assistance is required.
INTEGRIS Health has an online tool to help Oklahoma residents determine if their symptoms are consistent with COVID-19. The results give residents a clinical recommendation for how they should move forward to either treat their symptoms or get additional COVID-19 support or testing.
