Walkers and rockers were met with the perfect fall afternoon Sunday as they set out to trek through Norman and address local and international food insecurity.
Cleveland County’s annual CROP Walk (Communities Responding to Overcome Poverty) drew several hundred to Andrews Park Sunday afternoon for the central event in a fundraising effort to fight hunger. The annual walk is a nationwide event that benefits Church World Service — an interfaith agency addressing hunger, assisting refugees and more internationally — and Norman’s Food and Shelter, an organization that serves unhoused and food insecure individuals.
The walk took participants on a two- or three-mile route through the heart of Norman. A handful of women “rocked” in rocking chairs near the starting line in support. And this year, the walkers were serenaded by local musicians stationed along the way.
Cleveland County walk organizers aimed to raise $22,000 this year, a goal event co-chair Brenda Wheelock believed they would surpass. The event relies on community sponsors, like businesses and churches, and individuals who give and fundraise online.
“To me, this event is like Christmas Day … what I love about it is that there’s people of all ages, all walks of life, all political persuasions, all socioeconomic backgrounds, and we all come together on this one day to help our neighbors,” Wheelock said. “And it’s really special.”
A 2020 report from the Regional Food Bank showed an estimated 12% of Cleveland County residents were food insecure, a number that included 10,130 children. As of the 2020-2021 school year, just over 51% of Norman Public Schools students qualified for free or reduced lunch, the district’s 2020 fact page shows.
“We know Norman is often thought of as a wealthy community, and there is a lot of wealth and resources here, but there’s also a significant number of children on the free and reduced lunch program that rely on the school system to be able to be their food resource,” Food and Shelter Executive Director April Heiple said. “If we can grow our food pantry operations, expand what we can provide — like through the CROP Walk efforts — fewer of those kids will live with hunger.”
Twenty-five percent of the proceeds will benefit Food and Shelter, where the money will go entirely to supporting hunger relief, Heiple said. The organization sees its nutritional efforts — from its food pantry to the regular hot meals it provides in its dining room — as a boost to both food and housing security, she said.
“We know that there are thousands of people in this community just on the edge of homelessness, often having to choose between paying their rent and buying food,” Heiple said. “...Predominantly, we want to make sure that no person is ever making that choice, that the food resources that we provide are a housing resource that can help them create housing stability.”
Participants Sunday have seen the effects of food insecurity firsthand in their communities. Nancy Calhoun, who joined the walk with her church, said her job regularly puts her in contact with people seeking relief from their hunger.
“I’ve been working at libraries for the last 20 years, and we would have a lot of homeless and hungry people come in, and they’d come up and say ‘do you have anything to eat? I haven’t eaten today,’” she said. “We usually kept crackers and fruit to give to them so they wouldn’t go away hungry.”
Calhoun participated Sunday not as a walker, but as a rocker. She and two other women sat in rocking chairs near the walk’s starting line, eager to support the cause in a different way.
The women who rocked Sunday said food is the basis of an individual’s ability to do anything, making efforts to address food insecurity essential.
“As a former schoolteacher, we need to take care of those basic needs: food, shelter,” rocker Valerie Underwood said. “You can’t learn, you don’t have the energy to do much of anything unless you eat.”