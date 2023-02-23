The Cleveland County Democratic Party will hold biennial precinct meetings to select new precinct officers on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m.
To pre-register, visit ccdemsok.com/precinctmeetings.
Precinct Meetings will be held at two locations.
Precincts 140100-140218 and 140344-140345 – north of Franklin Road – will meet at the Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library, 2201 SW 134th St., Oklahoma City.
Precincts 140300-343 and 140346-406 – south of Franklin Road – will meet at Assistance League of Norman, 809 Wall Street.
Precinct meetings are called to select precinct officers who are then charged with organizing and coordinating action at the community level. There are 105 precincts throughout Cleveland County.
Attendees must be registered Democrats to be eligible to vote or be eligible to serve as a precinct officer.
To learn more about the Cleveland County Democratic Party and upcoming activities, visit www.ccdemsok.com or call 405-447-3366.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.