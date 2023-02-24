A Cleveland County Detention Center inmate was found hanged in his jail cell Friday, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reported.
"At approximately 4:46 p.m. Friday afternoon, Cleveland County Detention staff discovered a male inmate unresponsive in his cell," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "The inmate was found hanging with a cloth wrapped around his neck.
"Detention employees and medical personnel immediately began life-saving measures, but sadly he was not able to be revived."
The death was the third reported by the sheriff's office since Dec. 8, when Shannon Hanchett, a 38-year-old Norman business owner, was found dead in her jail cell.
Noble resident Kathryn Milano, 66, died Dec. 20 after suffering a medical emergency “related to pre-existing medical conditions,” the sheriff's office reported Dec. 29.
Cleveland County Sheriff's Office detectives and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating Friday's death, the sheriff's office reported.
"The identity of the inmate will not be released until next of kin is notified," the office reported.
This is a developing story.
