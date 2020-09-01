The Cleveland County Election Board did not receive back more than 6,800 of the 14,319 absentee ballots it sent out during the Aug. 25 elections.
Of the 6,851 ballots that were never returned, 772 of those people voted at the polls, Cleveland County Election Board assistant secretary Kathy Singer said. The board did get back 7,468 ballots, 7,278 of which were counted.
Singer said many voters register for absentee ballots well in advance of the election, and when the time comes to vote they might not be as interested.
“Because of the type of election it was — being just a runoff and the city of Norman election — is probably why we didn’t get more back,” Singer said. “People might not have been as interested in the election as they were when they registered for the ballot.”
While the number of ballots not returned appears high, this election’s return numbers are actually significantly better than those recorded in August 2016, Singer said.
In 2016, the election board mailed out 2,956 absentee ballots. 1,856 of those were not returned, and 136 of those people voted at the polls, Singer said.
The election board rejected 144 ballots this year. Of those 144 rejections, 32 were rejected because they were received after the election, Singer said. This year's rejection rate was 2%.
“I haven’t gone through those 32, but usually they’re mailed from out of the area and we weren’t able to receive them by 7 p.m. on election night,” Singer said. “The Norman Post Office always goes out of their way to get everything to us on time. So ballots returned after election day are usually from out-of-the-area post offices.”
According to data provided by the Oklahoma State Election Board, of the 144 ballots rejected in Cleveland County, 52 were Republican, 74 were Democrat and 18 were Independent.
