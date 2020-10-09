Cleveland County residents still have the chance to participate in Election Day as more than voters by becoming poll workers.
Poll workers, who assist voters with anything from checking their identification to getting their ballots at their polling place, are essential to keeping polling places open and maintaining access for voters, said Joy Harris, precinct official coordinator for the Cleveland County Election Board.
Harris said that while she’s gotten lots of workers for Norman, she’s still in need of more in Moore and South Oklahoma City for next month’s general election. In Oklahoma, poll workers must be registered voters in the county where they serve, and must go through a short training process.
“For November, we’ve had a really good turnout for precinct officials,” said Harris, who noted that despite the need north of Norman, she’s seen strong turnout for the Nov. 3 election.
In previous elections this year, COVID-19 has affected Harris’ precinct official supply, she said.
Harris said during the June and August elections, she had more than 100 people each month that would not work due to COVID-19 concerns. Harris fell short on workers at some polling sites, and had to call on election board employees to fill in.
“The biggest percentage of my workers are in their 70s and 80s,” said Harris, noting that older Americans are more susceptible to the coronavirus and more likely to have worries about working a precinct during the pandemic.
Cleveland County isn’t an anomaly nationally — older Americans tend to fill poll worker positions at higher rates than younger Americans during a regular election year, analyses show. Pew Research reports that during the 2018 general election, nearly 60% of poll workers nationally were 61 or older, and 27% were over 70.
Harris said this year, she’s seen much more young people than usual join the ranks of Cleveland County’s poll workers, especially in Norman.
Those interested in the job will have to go through a short process. While the election board usually holds a three-hour training class for poll workers, those interested this year will need to pick up a training packet from the election board office, watch some online training videos and fill out paperwork to become precinct official, Harris said.
Harris said while the election board can’t require poll workers to wear masks, workers are “highly suggested” to mask up, and all polling locations will be practicing social distancing. Although many voters are turning to mail-in voting for this election, Harris said the Cleveland County Election Board still expects long lines for in-person voting late this month.
"We’ve had record numbers of mail in, but we still expect high numbers in early voting,” Harris said.
Harris said there’s no deadline for becoming a poll worker, since she might always need to call in workers at the last moment next month. Most workers will just be needed for Election Day, but some will cover early voting as well. Poll workers do work the entirety of Election Day, and are expected at their site from 6:30 a.m. to at least 7 p.m.
While the job involves a long day, precinct official jobs are paid positions.
Cleveland County pays $97 per election to inspectors, poll workers who pick up and return supplies to the election board before and after the election, among other things. Clerks, who distribute proper ballots to voters, are paid $87 per election, while judges, who check IDs and help voters sign the precinct registry, also make $87 per election.
A bill passed this year in Oklahoma also allows state and local government employees to receive three days of paid administrative leave to be a poll worker. If poll workers are using administrative leave, they will not receive additional pay, but Harris said that for government employees, the pay at their job is likely higher than the regular per-election pay they would receive for a polling official position.
Registered Cleveland County voters interested in becoming poll workers can receive training materials at the Cleveland County Election Board, located at 641 E. Robinson St., Suite 200.
This year’s general election will be Nov. 3, while early voting in Oklahoma will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.