After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cleveland County Fair is back and will be open to the public starting Thursday.
The county health department will also be hosting a vaccine clinic at the fairground, the department said.
“Most people are excited,” said Sandy McClure, who runs customer service for the fair. “...They're excited to be able to come out to the fair and see the animals and ride rides and do all the fair stuff. So in general that’s what we've come across — most people are just excited and can't wait for the fair to happen.”
Because the fair was canceled in 2020, organizers decided to bring back residents’ old favorites instead of new attractions so people can relive their favorite experiences, McClure said. The lineup of events includes “celebrity cow milking” by county officials, a baby crawl, stick horse races and wiener dog races, she said.
“I don't know that there's really a big new event this year,” McClure said. “I think since we skipped a year, we just kind of went with the things people really seem to like.”
The fair will also have rides and an abundance of carnival games for people to enjoy, McClure said.
The Cleveland County Health Department said it will be hosting a vaccine clinic during the fair, though the department did not immediately respond to questions asking for additional information.
While COVID numbers are still spiking throughout the state and the county, the fair will not have any COVID mitigation efforts in place, McClure said.
On Tuesday, the state reported 2,049 new COVID cases across Oklahoma, bringing the seven-day rolling average to 2,709. In its most recent update last Wednesday, the department reported 1,338 new COVID cases in Cleveland County over the course of a week, the highest number of new COVID cases for the county since early May.
“We have signs hanging up for people to kind of social distance and mask wearing,” said McClure, adding that attendees may follow them based on how they feel.
The fair will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, located at 615 E Robinson St. in Norman. For a complete list of times, events and other amenities, visit the County Fair’s website.