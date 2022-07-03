Despite distributors increasing prices on certain fireworks, some vendors in Cleveland County say business is booming.
For the second year in a row, fireworks stand operators are experiencing supply chain issues and increased order costs, but that’s not slowing down the amount of people celebrating. The American Pyrotechnics Association expects people in the United States will spend $2.3 billion on fireworks through July 4, according to a release by the association.
Much to her surprise, Holly Rolofson, owner of Duck and Cover Fireworks, 2780 72nd Ave. NW., has seen a busier June than last year.
“We thought it would actually go down this year because of inflation, but we’ve had more people, and we’ve had more families come out to buy fireworks,” Rolofson said.
“It will be nonstop — crazier than Black Friday,” Becky Mosshammer, manager at Jake’s Fireworks, said about the holiday weekend.
Rolofson estimates Duck and Cover does 90% of their business over the weekend and on Monday. Flies expects 75% of this season’s sales will come during that time.
One thing people may notice when they hit the fireworks stands this season is higher price tags on select items. Rolofson said the most significant increases are on the larger fireworks.
She said the reason for increases at stands is mostly due to shipping expenditures. The APA reports shipping costs have risen from $8,000-$10,000 per shipping container to $45,000 per container, which can impact the overall cost by up to 50%.
“The heavier items did go up a little bit more, but the smaller items I don’t think you’ll see a big increase on, but everything did have to go up slightly because this year is all brand new stock,” Rolofson said.
After a portion of Big Brooks fireworks order went unfulfilled until after Independence Day in 2021, Laura Flies, co-owner of the stand at 4751 24th Ave NW, decided to stock up.
For the items she did purchase this year, most of which come from overseas, shipping costs nearly doubled.
“They go up on their costs, and then we have to pay more to get it shipped to us,” Flies said.
According to a spring release by the APA, the entire fireworks industry is faced with these challenges, and costs are up around 35% on average.
Both Rolofson and Flies say they have absorbed part of that increase, but customers will still find many items are more expensive than year.
Flies said they’ve managed to keep most of their supply in stock heading into the big weekend. Many of their items are considered safer for kids or produce no noise for those with dogs or loved ones with autism.
Rolofson said they did have a hard time finding missiles.
“We did get some, but there just wasn’t as much of a selection,” Rolofson said. “We usually have three of everything just to give an option to buy, and we only got one, but we do have a lot of those.”
Mosshammer said their largest fireworks, often called “finales,” were among the most popular selections in June. She said supply is starting to run low on certain finales; however they hope to get a truck order in before the 4th of July.
Vendors don’t expect higher prices will slow the turnout — Flies and Rolofson are seeing increased foot traffic compared to 2021. But the majority of their business will arrive on Independence Day weekend.
Those hoping for the best selection are advised to get to the stands before Monday afternoon.
“Come earlier for the better selection,” Rolofson said. “If they have something they’re looking forward to, [they should] come out before the fourth.”