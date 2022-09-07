Vendors and exhibitors look forward to welcoming central Oklahoma residents to the Cleveland County Free Fair beginning Thursday, where attendees can chow down on their favorite fried food, watch a weiner dog race and even pet some furry and feathered friends.
The 114th edition of the fair kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St. Parking and entry are free.
Due to a logistical conflict, the carnival will open Friday, but there are multiple free and low-cost activities to partake in on opening day.
Thursday options include a free petting zoo inside the Fair Barn, and pony rides, which are available for a fee. The Canadian River Tractor Club has free activities for kids like a hayride, trackless train, corn grinder and sheller on the north side of the fairgrounds near the annual Antique Tractor Show.
Amber Spires, livestock superintendent for poultry, said Thursday is a big day for 4-H animal exhibitors. Livestock check-ins take place Thursday evening — Spires said that includes every animal but bunnies.
This process involves fitting animals, getting them settled into their respective pens, and oftentimes, some extra grooming.
“If you’re a 4H kid, Thursday night is a really fun night because everybody is there and there’s tons of anticipation,” Spires said. “Some of the kids don’t see each other except at the fair so on Thursday nights there is a lot of camaraderie, getting settled and getting our animals ready.”
A petting zoo takes place inside the Fair Barn from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Livestock check-in begins at 7 p.m.
The Fair Barn opens at 8 a.m. Friday with the judging of goats and poultry, followed by sheep and dairy cattle.
The Antique Tractor Show with free children’s activities commences at 5 p.m. Thursday near the Porter Avenue entrance and runs each following day from open until the fair closes.
Wendy Chapman-Rue has four generations of her family exhibiting at the fair this weekend.
Her father Freddie Chapman began showing hogs as a high school junior, and her uncle and aunt showed livestock and crops.
Chapman-Rue got her start exhibiting horses back in the 80s. She said she enjoyed that annual endeavor with her mom.
Both of her children, Blaine Rue and Ray Rue, got their start exhibiting livestock including goats, sheep and hogs.
“Now my granddaughter is what’s called a Clover Bud — her name is Kylie Rue-Huckleberry,” Chapman-Rue said. “She started out in the stick horse race a few years ago, and this year will be her second year that she’ll be exhibiting a goat and some sheep.”
While the fair is indeed a familial affair for Chapman-Rue, she said it provides learning experiences for the community, particularly those without an agricultural background.
“A lot of kids that are urban don’t really get that experience,” Chapman-Rue said. “They don’t get to know where their eggs came from, or where their milk comes from — they just think it appears in the grocery store.”
The carnival runs 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Wade Shows, a Michigan-based traveling amusement company, will take over carnival duties for the first time.
Wade Shows was ranked as one of the top five amusement companies, according to Carnival Warehouse.
Cleveland County spokesperson Joy Hampton said fair goers can expect all the traditional fried favorites from food vendors, including funnel cakes and indian tacos.
Automobile enthusiasts can check out the car and motorcycle show Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m., where Chapman-Rue’s father, Bill Chapman, will display his motor trike.
“I’m really proud of my parents — that my dad is in his 80s and still entering things in the county fair,” Chapman-Rue said. “It’s funny, because years ago, my dad said if you’re going to be a member of this family, you will enter something in the county fair, whether you show your goat or show your car.”
Chapman-Rue said the fair is equal parts education and entertainment.
Kids can see princesses and superheroes strolling about the fairgrounds from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, weiner dog races, a fan favorite, will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s absolutely my most favorite time of the year,” Chapman-Rue said.
For more information, including a full event schedule, visit clevelandcountyfair.org.
