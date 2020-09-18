Cleveland County Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization's next home build Friday morning.
CCHFH, a nonprofit organization that builds homes for local low income families, broke ground on a property at 630 Iowa St. Through volunteer labor, discounted building materials and donations from the community, CCHFH helps families in need of shelter.
Local dentist Zach Moffitt of Brick House Dental partnered with CCHFH to sponsor the home. After deciding to build a new office for his practice, Moffitt wanted to donate his old office, as well as two homes he owned, to CCHFH.
Before the properties were demolished, Moffitt said CCHFH was able to scrap supplies to use for the upcoming home build.
Moffitt said he is impressed with CCHFH’s model because the organization is both resourceful and industrious in the way it repurposes and recycles. In addition to being a nonprofit, he said CCHFH does great things for the community in an ingenious way.
“It made perfect sense for my business to work with them considering we had three homes that could be utilized and they used every scrap they could,” Moffitt said. “It’s great to celebrate such a good thing, which we need at this time and it’s an honor to be associated with it.”
CCHFH executive director Randy Gardner said the next step is selecting the family that will live in the home.
“It’s a very important process because we have got to make sure we do it for the right family, and there’s a process we go through with a committee for that,” Gardner said. “We will identify the floor plan we are going to put on this lot and then once we do that, we will start working with contractors to start getting those plans in place.”
Gardner said CCHFH is excited about the project, but the organization needs the community to get involved and volunteer if possible.
“We need people to sign up, whether that’s working with [or donating] foundation, sheetrock, painting a wall, siding, whatever that might be, we want to see you be a part of this,” Gardner said. “We are going to start building this house, but it will take a community to turn that key over for the next family.”
Scott Martin, president of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said he loves that CCHFH empowers families to help envision and create a future for themselves.
“I love this process that CCHFH goes through where you have a family that interacts with their piece of Norman, and that happens with cooperation from so many different institutions, people and groups,” Martin said. “Today we are blessed because Dr. Moffitt has played a key role in this process.”
Martin said this is yet another example of a thriving business that is willing to reinvest in the Norman community and in turn, the future of the city.
“I look forward to coming back here and cutting a ribbon for this brand new house,” Martin said.
