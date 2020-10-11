With over two-weeks left to request an absentee-by-mail ballot, the Cleveland County Election Board has already sent out over 31,000 mail-in ballots and has received back 8,362 of them, election officials said.
The process of counting those mail-in ballots began a week after they first mail them out, Cleveland County Election Board secretary Bryant Rains said. In order to count them the election board must hold board meetings and have each member of the board present. The board consists of three members; Rains, one Republican representative and one Democratic representative, Rains said.
“Our goal is by 7 p.m. on election night — when the polls close — all of our absentees are already counted and ready to be pushed so they can be tabulated,” Rains said.
According to a review of state election laws, Oklahoma is one of few states that allows for the counting of mail-in ballots so early before Election Day.
For example In Texas officials are barred from counting mail-in ballots until Election Day — unless the jurisdiction has more than 100,000 people, in which case they could start counting once the early voting period ends.
Whenever the ballots arrive at the election board they are immediately locked into tubs that have three locks on them with each member of the board having a key to open their respective lock, Rains said. This process is to ensure nobody can open the tubs without the other members of the board present, he said.
Once the board meeting begins they can then unlock the tubs and begin their process.
“We unlock those tubs and begin by looking at the affidavits,” Rains said. “The first thing we look for is a signature and if there’s a signature and proper I.D then that’s set aside and we open those up.”
The ballots are opened in a sequence that way the board doesn’t see who votes how, Rains said.
“We then take all the ballots and unfold them and run them through a scanner that puts all the totals on a flashdrive,” he said. “When we’re finished loading all those we don’t see any of the totals or anything, the sheriff comes and picks them up and takes them back and locks them up until election evening.”
Once the sheriff brings back the flashdrive, also called a Mobile Ballot Box, the election board then plugs them in and it sends the totals to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Rains said the amount of mail-in ballots they have sent out sets a new record high and is almost double that of the 2016 Presidential Election. During the 2016 election, the Cleveland County Election Board sent out only 14,000 mail-in ballots.
As previously reported by The Transcript, state officials described Oklahoma’s mail-in balloting system as safe and well organized. House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, thinks the same.
Virgin is one of the slew of voters using mail-in balloting this election. Her ballot has already been mailed.
“I love voting on Election Day, but for me this year, the health concerns outweighed that,” she said. “I am not surprised to see an increase particularly in urban areas where your polling places may be more crowded.”
She said she received a mail ballot for Cleveland County’s run-off election earlier this year, but decided not to use it because time got away from her. Instead, she voted in person, which is allowed by law as long as someone hasn’t already cast their absentee ballot.
Virgin said she suspects more people will vote absentee this year because of health concerns and “because we just don’t have a lot of fraud in our election system."
Norman resident Rocky Williams has voted by mail in past elections due to wanting to avoid the long lines at the polls and now to avoid the risk of COVID-19.
“With COVID-19 now I just wanted to take extra precautions,” Williams said. “I have never had a negative experience, to me it is a safe and easy way to vote.”
For more information on how to apply for or send in a mail-in ballot visit the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Website.
The Transcript is one of many newsrooms across the country partnering with ProPublica to hear about the problems voters are running into at the polls during this election season. ProPublica’s ElectionLand project uses tips from voters to accurately report on what readers experience on and leading up to Election Day.
Let us know of any problems or concerns you have in regards to voting like changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch:
SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).
WhatsApp: Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.
Facebook Messenger: Go to m.me/electionland.
Complete this form to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.
CNHI Statehouse Reporter Janelle Stecklein contributed to this report.
