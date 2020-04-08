The Cleveland County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic tomorrow afternoon to administer free tests to those who qualify.
The department will run the clinic from 12 to 3 p.m. (or until supplies run out) April 9 at Griffin Park, located at 1001 E. Robinson St.
According to the department's Facebook page, attendees can receive a test without insurance, a doctor's referral or an appointment.
To receive the test, clinic attendees must be 18 or older, or have in-person guardian consent if they are at least 16 years old. Attendees must also either be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — which include shortness of breath, a cough and a fever — or have had contact with someone who is known to have tested positive for the virus.
The department is asking that those who attend the free testing clinic stay in their cars at all times and avoid bringing pets along.
The State Department of Health started advertising drive-thru testing spots at locations across the state last week. A full list of statewide drive-thru testing locations is available at the department's site.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.