The Cleveland County Health Department administered 185 COVID-19 tests during a drive-thru clinic event Thursday as part of a rollout of more substantial local testing offerings.
Health department employees, including nurses and nurse practitioners, offered free nasal swab tests to a line of drivers at Griffin Park starting at noon Thursday.
For those unable to get tested at Thursday’s event, curbside testing is accessible — as of this week — at the Cleveland County Health Department’s Norman and Moore locations.
Those who meet a loose set of criteria can call the Cleveland County Health Department, go through a health screening and set an appointment by phone, then receive the test curbside at the health department when they arrive at their set appointment time. To access the curbside tests, Oklahomans must be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — which include a cough, a fever and shortness of breath — or have been in contact with someone who is known to have tested positive for the virus.
Oklahoma commissioner of health Gary Cox appeared at Thursday's clinic — one of many drive-thru events and state sites throughout Oklahoma that are offering free public testing — to give an update on testing in the state.
Cox said Thursday that the state’s public health lab is aiming to return test results within 24 to 48 hours, but that some of the tests administered Thursday will be processed at university labs and private labs. Cox said there is no backlog of tests at the public health lab, but that he could not speak to what’s happening at private labs.
According to a Wednesday report from the OSDH, Oklahoma laboratories — including the state’s public health lab, private labs and university labs — have now processed more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests, over 18,500 of them negative. The state started receiving and reporting testing numbers from private labs over the weekend; Cox said Thursday that the state is very close to receiving all of the negative test reports from private labs dating back to February.
While Oklahoma still ranks in the bottom third of states when it comes to testing per capita, an OU Medicine infectious diseases expert said Wednesday that these new numbers reported by private labs this week show that the state is no longer dead last in testing. Cox said that on Wednesday, state testing sites administered about 1,000 tests.
As of Thursday morning, there were 1,684 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 231 of them in Cleveland County. 80 Oklahomans have died in relation to the virus, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
While Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered that vulnerable and elderly Oklahomans shelter in place until at least April 30, Oklahoma is one of just eight states that does not have a statewide stay at home or shelter-in-place order applying to all residents.
While the state is currently providing the county location and age range of Oklahomans who test positive or die in relation to COVID-19, Cox said Thursday that the state is looking at providing racial and ethnic data on COVID-19 patients to “see if there are disparities that need to be addressed.” In the few states that are collecting racial data on COVID-19 patients, numbers have shown that black Americans are dying of COVID-19 at disproportionately high rates compared to other racial groups.
The OSDH is also providing the number of cases and deaths at nursing homes and care facilities statewide. As of Wednesday’s state report — the most recent with these numbers — two Norman nursing homes have reported cases.
At Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy Norman, seven people have died in relation to the virus, while at least 48 residents and six staffers have tested positive. At Brookhaven Extensive Care, one person has died, and 18 residents and eight staffers have tested positive.
The Cleveland County Health Department’s Norman location is at 250 12th Ave. N.E., and available by phone at 405-321-4048. The Moore location is at 424 S. Eastern and at 405-794-1591.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
