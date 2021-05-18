Marvin Gene Orr, 82, of Norman, died May 15, 2021. Visitation will be 2:30-5:30pm, Friday, May 21st, Havenbrook Funeral Home-Norman, followed by the funeral service at 6:00pm, with graveside services at 9:30am, Saturday, May 22nd, Rosedale Cemetery-Ada. Online condolences: www.havenbrookfune…