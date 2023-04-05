Two Cleveland County judges were among 20 judges recently reappointed to the Court on the Judiciary.
District judges Thad Balkman and Lori M. Walkley from the 21st Judicial District were reappointed to their positions by the Oklahoma Secretary of State.
The two-year terms expire March 1, 2025.
The court on the judiciary is a special court that is designed towards hearing complaints on judges and in adjudicating discipline and removal of judges in Oklahoma.
In this position, Balkman and Walkley will oversee judges.
“I am grateful for the appointment, and if called upon, I’ll be ready to serve on the court,” Balkman said.
Walkley said the position is to ensure that judges are held accountable.
“As important as it is for us to police ourselves, I am grateful we don’t have much work. We have good judges,” she said. “In our history, there’ve only been one or two judges that went through judicial nomination that went through disciplinary hearing. In general, we do a really good job.”
