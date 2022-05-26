The Cleveland County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will hold its next regular quarterly meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. The meeting will be at Norman Regional Hospital in the Board Room.
The meeting is open to the public and anyone interested in attending is welcome. The committee is a planning group designated to develop and review plans for responding to chemical release emergencies in Cleveland County. The committee is currently composed of volunteers from government, business and emergency response organizations, although membership is open to anyone who lives in Cleveland County.
For more information about the meeting or the LEPC in general, contact Geri Wellborn at 321-2182.