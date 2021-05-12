The Cleveland County Commission is offering up to $6.4 million in rent and utility assistance for one year and has only spent $55,000 so far, The Transcript learned.
The assistance is funded through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, signed by former President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020, which included relief for tenants.
District 1 Rod Cleveland coordinated with Community Care Partners (CCP) to administer the program for the county. Up to 10% of the fund is reserved for administrative costs and is paid to CCP.
Cleveland said it was important to take advantage of the program for both tenants and property owners who continue to struggle with the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it’s really important to make sure that one, people stay in their houses and two, people that own assets …they’ve got to put food on the table, too,” Cleveland said. “I’ve talked to people that one or two rent houses and they’re missing $8,000 to $10,000 just for one or two rent houses where people are not paying for whatever reason. That’s costly to somebody. They’re either making payments to the bank on their home and that’s money not available for them to reinvest to provide for their family.”
Residents can apply for funds to cope with the loss of income incurred after March 3, 2020 for rent and utility expenses, provided that the applicant has received no other federal funds for rent and utility assistance, a fact sheet states.
Those who live on public housing subsidy properties can qualify, while those who receive a monthly subsidy like a Housing Choice Voucher or Project-based Rental Assistance where “ the rent is adjusted according to changes in income” cannot qualify.
Applicants can demonstrate loss of income through unemployment claims, other documentation that shows loss of income or financial hardships that contribute to the “household’s inability to pay rent when due,” the program guidelines read.
Those at risk of eviction can provide past due notices, notices to quit lease from the landlord or eviction notices.
The program includes an income limitation requirement. Applicants whose total household income is at or below 80% the Area Median Income (AMI) can qualify for the program. Examples of documentation for income include wage statements, unemployment statements or interest statements for at least two months before the application date.
Utility assistance includes internet connectivity, but not phones as a utility, the guidelines read. For applicants whose utilities are included in rent payments, the utility assistance will be included with the rent payment.
Landlords can also apply, but the tenant will still have to qualify for the program, the guidelines state.
Applications can be completed online at okcpp.org or by phone at 211. After applicants provide documentation, CCP reviews the application, then notifies both the landlord or utility companies to be paid and the applicant of payments made.
The commission will also seek to add funds to the program next Monday after President Joe Biden signed off on an allocation of $21.6 billion for emergency rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.