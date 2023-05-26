The rain can be a welcomed relief after drought in Oklahoma, but it can also bring soppy soils and standing water in our yards. If it feels like the lawn is turning into a pond, it may be worthwhile to consider a rain garden.
Unlike traditional gardens, which may be slightly raised, rain gardens are a shallow depression in the landscape. Rain gardens add beauty to the landscape and serve as a basin for capturing and filtering runoff.
There are a few considerations when designing a rain garden. When selecting an area, ensure that the garden is placed at least 10 feet away from any building. This should protect the building’s foundation. Also make sure to avoid any areas with underground utilities or near existing trees.
When in doubt, call Okie811 before digging. It’s also important to select an area that’s relatively low. This will allow the rain garden to intercept runoff from any impermeable surfaces, like roofs, patios, sidewalks, or driveways.
The soil infiltration rate should also be taken into consideration. To calculate infiltration rate, dig an eight-inch hole in the proposed area. Pre-soak the hole by filling it with water. After the water has drained, fill the hole with water again and measure how much time it takes to completely drain.
Calculate the infiltration rate by dividing eight inches by the number of hours it took the water to drain. The acceptable rate needs to be at least half an inch per hour. If slower than a half inch per hour, the soil should be dug out an additional six inches and replaced with an amended soil with a rate of 50 percentage sand, 25 percentage compost and 25 percentage topsoil.
Plant selection is another key component of rain gardens. Rain garden plants are adapted to tolerate wet roots for up to 24 to 48 hours. Some perennials to consider include amsonia, daylilies, perennial hibiscus, black-eyed Susan, Mexican petunia and purple heart.
Grasses, like switch grass and Indian grass, can also be used. Rain garden shrubs include American beautyberry, redtwig dogwood and ninebarks. It is important to remember that plants will require supplement watering during the first year of establishment.
Rain gardens can hold a considerable amount of runoff, can help with standing water in the yard and a beautiful sustainable element to the landscape. For help with rain gardens and other landscaping, call the OSU Extension Office at 405-321-4774.
