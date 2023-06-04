Good nutrition plays an important role for people of all ages, but changes that occur with aging impact the nutritional needs of older adults, making it especially important to plan healthful meals.
Lean muscle mass decreases as we age, resulting in a lower metabolic rate. This lower metabolic rate means that fewer calories are needed to maintain weight, so it’s important for older adults to plan meals carefully to meet nutritional needs in fewer calories.
Older adults should eat a variety of foods from each food group to help reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Grains, fruits, and vegetables are all great sources of carbohydrates and fiber. Whole-wheat bread, oatmeal, and whole-grain pasta are great fiber-rich options. Fiber is helpful for many conditions including constipation, diverticulitis, colon cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.
Fruits and vegetables can be enjoyed fresh, frozen, or canned, but older adults should choose options with little or no added sugar and sodium. When choosing canned fruits, opt for fruits canned in 100-percent juice instead of syrup. Select options with no added or reduced salt when choosing canned vegetables. Vegetables canned in salt can be drained and rinsed under running water to reduce the amount of salt before preparing.
Older adults should select a variety of protein foods to help maintain muscle mass, repair the body, fight infection and help support the immune system. Good protein sources include lean beef, chicken, fish, and pork. Plant-based protein sources include beans, tofu, nuts, and seeds.
Dairy foods are important because they provide many important nutrients like calcium and vitamin D to help maintain strong bones. Options from the dairy group should include low-fat or fat-free milk, yogurt, and cheese.
Adequate water intake is especially important because older adults are at a higher risk of becoming dehydrated. It is recommended that men have 13 cups of fluid a day and nine cups a day for females.
Older adults may develop a decreased ability to absorb vitamin B12. Taking certain medicines can also lower absorption. Vitamin B12 can typically be obtained from eating foods from animal sources like meat, fish, dairy, and eggs, but older adults should visit their healthcare provider to see if a B12 supplement might be right for them, especially if following a plant-based diet.
