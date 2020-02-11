Cleveland County voters have until 7 p.m. today to decide on three new Norman city council members, along with several other local elected positions.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Cleveland County, and will close at 7 p.m. You can find your polling place here.
Election outcomes will continue to be updated here as results come in throughout the evening. Until then, read on to find out what contested seats are up in today's election.
Norman:
- Norman City Council Ward 2: Candidates include barista Matthew Salcido, retired public school educator David Perry and minister Andrew Tiffany. Incumbent Joe Carter is not seeking re-election.
- Norman City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Lee Hall faces Norman psychologist Gale Hobson. Hall has been serving an unexpired term left by outgoing Councilman Bill Hickman since September.
- Norman City Council Ward 6: Incumbent Bill Scanlon is facing candidates Elizabeth Foreman and Doug Kalicki. Scanlon has filled Mayor Breea Clark's unexpired term since Clark's July 2019 swearing-in.
- Robin Hill Public School Board of Education: Norman voters in the Robin Hill school district will chose between Danelia Smallwood, Rachel E. Miller and Jesse Wells to fill the unexpired Office No. 2 seat.
Moore:
- Moore Public Schools Board of Education: Candidates Jenny Statler, Amanda Jeffers and Brian Morton are vying for the Office No. 5 seat in the Moore school district. Incumbent Karen Shuey is not seeking re-election.
