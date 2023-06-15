Cleveland County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) will present its 2023 quilt show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 601 E Robinson St.
This year's theme is “A Stitch in Time, A Piece at a Time."
This year’s vendors will be Beth’s Quilting, Sassy Quilting, Norman Quilt Guild, Sew Sweet, Prairie Notions, Sew & Sews, and Bernina of Oklahoma City.
Stop in to see these amazing vendors from surrounding areas for your shopping and quilting needs.
Demonstrations will be given by our vendors and an antique bed turning will be performed by our OHCE members for your enjoyment on both days.
The event will also feature a country store for shopping and door prizes to be won.
Admission is $5, and we will be raffling off chances to win a homemade quilt. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5.
Proceeds from the quilt show will help fund four $1,500 scholarships given to Cleveland County high school seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.